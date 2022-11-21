SHC overturns sentences in Perween Rehman murder case

(@Abdulla99267510)

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 21st, 2022) Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday overturned the death sentences given earlier to the accused in Perween Rehman murder case by an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC).

Perween Rehman, head of the Orangi Pilot Project (OPP), was killed near her office in Orangi Town on March 13, 2013.

Rahim Swati, Amjad Hussain, Ayaz Swati and Ahmed Hussain had filed appeals against the ATC verdict in the Sindh High Court.

After several hearings of the appeals, the SHC overturned the death sentence awarded to the accused and ordered to free them if they were not wanted in any other case.

An Anti-terrorism Court last year in December had

awarded life imprisonment on two counts to four accused in the murder case of renowned rights activist Perween Rahman, who was shot dead in the metropolis in 2013.

The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) judge had sentenced Abdul Raheem Swati, Ahmed Khan, Amjad Hussain Khan and Ayaz Swati to life imprisonment.

The court had also imposed fine of Rs200,000 on all the five accused persons. The fifth accused, Imran Swati, was awarded seven years in prison and fined an additional amount of Rs200,000.