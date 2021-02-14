SHC put on notice DC, Administrator in petition regarding delay in establishing graveyard

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2021 ) :In a petition concerning excessive delay in establishing a graveyard in Ganjo Takkar mountain range on the outskirts of Hyderabad, Sindh High Court on Friday put Deputy Commissioner, Administrator Hyderabad Municipal Corporation and other officials on notice.

The Hyderabad Circuit Bench directed the respondents to submit their reply on the matter in the court by March 3.

The petitioner advocate Shakeel Ahmed Zai apprised the court that 220 acres of land for establishing the graveyard was handed over to the HMC by the Sindh Revenue Department in 1999.

However, proper demarcation of the allocated land had not been done so far owing to which the development works could not be initiated, he added.

He informed the court that Rs 100 million were also allocated for construction of the boundary wall and for other development works by the provincial government in budget 2016-17 but the same amount lapsed due to non-utilization.

He pleaded the court to order the concerned officials to expeditiously complete all the remaining formalities so that the development works could be started and completed at the earliest and the process of burying the dead could also be initiated.

The lawyer also pointed out to the court that the illegal activity of stone crushing was also being carried out on the land in question in connivance with the local authorities.