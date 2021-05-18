SHC put on notice Home Secretary, IGP about NADRA officer disappearance

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :The Sindh High Court here Tuesday put the Sindh Home Secretary and Inspector General Sindh Police on notice in a petition concerning the alleged enforced disappearance of an officer of National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) from Badin district.

The petitioner Saira Hammad, wife of Deputy Director Hammad Hussain Memon, alleged that her husband was whisked by the police and some persons in plain clothes from Talhar, Badin, on April 12, 2021.

According to her, he was returning from NADRA office when he was taken away and his car was found abandoned.

She claimed that the district police was also reluctant to register FIR of her husband's disappearance.

She prayed to the court to order safe recovery of her husband.

The SHC adjourned the hearing to June 3 while putting the respondents on notice.