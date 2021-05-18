UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SHC Put On Notice Home Secretary, IGP About NADRA Officer Disappearance

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 10:20 PM

SHC put on notice Home Secretary, IGP about NADRA officer disappearance

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :The Sindh High Court here Tuesday put the Sindh Home Secretary and Inspector General Sindh Police on notice in a petition concerning the alleged enforced disappearance of an officer of National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) from Badin district.

The petitioner Saira Hammad, wife of Deputy Director Hammad Hussain Memon, alleged that her husband was whisked by the police and some persons in plain clothes from Talhar, Badin, on April 12, 2021.

According to her, he was returning from NADRA office when he was taken away and his car was found abandoned.

She claimed that the district police was also reluctant to register FIR of her husband's disappearance.

She prayed to the court to order safe recovery of her husband.

The SHC adjourned the hearing to June 3 while putting the respondents on notice.

Related Topics

Sindh Hearing Sindh High Court Police National Database And Registration Authority (NADRA) Car Wife Badin April June FIR From Court

Recent Stories

Shams screens &#039;218: Behind The Wall of Silenc ..

42 minutes ago

UAE denounces Lebanese FM&#039;s statements agains ..

42 minutes ago

Global Airport Leaders Forum to focus on digital t ..

42 minutes ago

15th Sharjah Biennial scheduled for early February ..

42 minutes ago

12th Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival opens W ..

57 minutes ago

Inauguration of DEWA&#039;s Green Hydrogen project ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.