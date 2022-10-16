SHC puts legislators, former DC, other officers on notice in petition against water tankers

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2022 ) :The Sindh High Court has put the legislators of Jamshoro district, former Deputy Commissioner Fariududdin Mustafa and other officers on notice in a petition against the water tankers, which claimed 100 lives of children in road accidents during the last 2 years.

The SHC ordered the respondents to appear in person before the court on October, 21.

The petitioner Aijaz Hussain Jatoi apprised the court that the drivers of the water tankers indulged in reckless driving to maximize the number of visits for the water supply.

He claimed that around 100 children were killed in road accidents by tankers over the last 2 years.

Jatoi maintained that the need of the tankers supplied water was felt because many residential areas in Jamshoro and Kotri were not being supplied line water.

According to him, the tankers take water from the KB Feeder canal and it was supplied in raw form for domestic use and human consumption.

During the hearing, the SHC bench asked the petitioner why the MNA Sikandar Rahupoto and MPA Gianchand Essarani were made respondents in the case.

Jatoi argued that the legislators approved funds for the projects and that they should be quizzed as to why the water supply schemes for the residential localities of Jamshoro had not been completed.

"The tanker mafia has held the entire population hostage," he contended.