UrduPoint.com

SHC Puts Legislators, Former DC, Other Officers On Notice In Petition Against Water Tankers

Umer Jamshaid Published October 16, 2022 | 09:30 PM

SHC puts legislators, former DC, other officers on notice in petition against water tankers

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2022 ) :The Sindh High Court has put the legislators of Jamshoro district, former Deputy Commissioner Fariududdin Mustafa and other officers on notice in a petition against the water tankers, which claimed 100 lives of children in road accidents during the last 2 years.

The SHC ordered the respondents to appear in person before the court on October, 21.

The petitioner Aijaz Hussain Jatoi apprised the court that the drivers of the water tankers indulged in reckless driving to maximize the number of visits for the water supply.

He claimed that around 100 children were killed in road accidents by tankers over the last 2 years.

Jatoi maintained that the need of the tankers supplied water was felt because many residential areas in Jamshoro and Kotri were not being supplied line water.

According to him, the tankers take water from the KB Feeder canal and it was supplied in raw form for domestic use and human consumption.

During the hearing, the SHC bench asked the petitioner why the MNA Sikandar Rahupoto and MPA Gianchand Essarani were made respondents in the case.

Jatoi argued that the legislators approved funds for the projects and that they should be quizzed as to why the water supply schemes for the residential localities of Jamshoro had not been completed.

"The tanker mafia has held the entire population hostage," he contended.

Related Topics

Hearing Sindh High Court Water Road Jamshoro Jatoi Kotri October From Court

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 02 Netherlands Vs. UAE

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 02 Netherlands Vs. UAE

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 October 2022

12 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th October 2022

12 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 01 Namibia Vs. Sri Lanka

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 01 Namibia Vs. Sri Lanka

13 hours ago
 Tennis: Gijon ATP results - collated

Tennis: Gijon ATP results - collated

21 hours ago
 Frankfurt inflict first league defeat on Alonso's ..

Frankfurt inflict first league defeat on Alonso's Leverkusen

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.