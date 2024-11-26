Open Menu

SHC Regular Benches Recuses To Hear Constitutional Petitions

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 26, 2024 | 11:24 AM

SHC regular benches recuses to hear constitutional petitions

Development takes place just a day after JCP nominated nine-judges for constitutional benches

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 26th, 2024) The Sindh High Court's (SHC) regular benches on Tuesday recused to hear constitutional petitions after formation of dedicated constitutional benches.

A SHC division bench led by Justice Salahuddin Panhwar was hearing a case related to the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA).

During the proceedings, the petitioner’s counsel argued that the matter fell under Article 199(2) of the Constitution and sought an urgent hearing.

Justice Panhwar observed that petitions involving restraining orders against provincial or Federal governments or their institutions should be addressed by the constitutional bench. He advised the counsel to obtain permission from Justice KK Agha and clarified that while conditional permission could be granted, it would first need to be determined whether the case should be heard by a regular or constitutional bench.

In a separate development, the court declined to entertain cases concerning call-up notices, account de-freezing, protection requests and postponed all these matters for an indefinite time.

Additionally, a petition regarding the quashing of an FIR was directed to be converted into a Section 561 application and presented to the appropriate bench.

Just a day before, Judicial Commission of Pakistan nominated nine judges for constitutional benches in the SHC.

Justice KK Agha has been appointed as the head of these constitutional benches as well as the constitutional committee.

Related Topics

Sindh Hearing Pakistan Sindh High Court FIR All From Court

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 November 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 November 2024

3 hours ago
 Minister reviews CM Children's Heart Surgery progr ..

Minister reviews CM Children's Heart Surgery programme

13 hours ago
 Pak-Belarus trade ties strengthens with key agreem ..

Pak-Belarus trade ties strengthens with key agreements, MoUs at Business Forum

13 hours ago
 Gold price declines by Rs.4,300 per tola

Gold price declines by Rs.4,300 per tola

13 hours ago
 ECP gears up for fair by-elections in PP-139

ECP gears up for fair by-elections in PP-139

13 hours ago
AJK Social Welfare minister calls on AJK State Pre ..

AJK Social Welfare minister calls on AJK State President.

13 hours ago
 Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Energy Minister Chau ..

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Energy Minister Chaudhry Arshad Hussain announces ..

13 hours ago
 Residents of Dhoke Elahi Bukush decry Poor cleanli ..

Residents of Dhoke Elahi Bukush decry Poor cleanliness, fears disease outbreaks

13 hours ago
 AJK Govt. plans to put used official vehicles on a ..

AJK Govt. plans to put used official vehicles on auction in Mirpur on December 1 ..

13 hours ago
 Delivery of quick medical cover to needy in Mirpur ..

Delivery of quick medical cover to needy in Mirpur Division ordered: Div Commiss ..

13 hours ago
 Educational institutions in Islamabad to remain cl ..

Educational institutions in Islamabad to remain closed on Nov 26

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan