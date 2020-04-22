UrduPoint.com
SHC Rejects Khursheed, His Son’s Bail In Assets Beyond Case

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 01:56 PM

SHC rejects Khursheed, his son’s bail in assets beyond case

The Sindh High Court has granted bail to another accused, announcing verdict reserved earlier in the same assets beyond means case.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 22nd, 2020) Sindh High Court turned down bail petition of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Khurshid Shah in assets beyond income case here on Wednesday.

The appellate court announced the verdict reserved earlier after lengthy arguments of both sides in the assets case. The court also rejected the bail peal of Farrukh Ahmad Shah—the son of Khursheed Shah. However, the court set another accused free in the case.

PPP leader Syed Khursheed Shah was arrested by NAB over charges of assets beyond means on Sept 18, 2019.

“NAB Sukkur arrested Syed Khursheed Shah in the assets beyond means case,” a statement issued by NAB Islamabad read.

The anti-graft body lodged multiple corruption cases against Khursheed Shah. An accountability court had directed NAB to file a reference against him over charges of illegitimate assets. Later, two references were opened against him in 2013 under the directives of Lahore High Court. NAB Chairman also allowed nine other inquiries against different persons including Shah.

Earlier, Shah moved bail petition before Sindh High Court, pleading that all the cases lodged against him were politically motivated as he was innocent. He said that he did not do corruption since he came into power in PPP government. He asked the court to allow his bail in the assets beyond case.

