SHC reserves judgment on admissibility of a plea seeking disqualification of CM Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :The Sindh High Court of Thursday reserved judgment on the admissibility of a petition seeking disqualification of Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah.

The division comprising Chief Justice SHC Justice Ahmed Ali M.

Sheikh and Justice Yousuf Ali Sayeed heard the petition filed by Haleem Adil Sheikh, Leader of Opposition in Sindh Assembly.

Petitioner, Haleem Adil Sheikh of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) had moved before the SHC contending that the Supreme Court of Pakistan had disqualified Syed Murad Ali Shah and others in September 2012 in a dual nationality case, with directions to the Election Commission of Pakistan to start legal proceedings against them for filing misdeclaration.