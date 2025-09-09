SHC Sets Sept 18 Hearing On Appeal Against Malir Expressway
Sumaira FH Published September 09, 2025 | 07:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) The Sindh High Court has fixed September 18, for hearing an appeal against the construction of the Malir Expressway, renamed as the Bhutto Expressway.
The appeal has been filed with the involvement of the Climate Action Centre’s Green Chamber, which has opposed the project since its inception.
The organisation seeks to nullify the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) submitted by the Sindh government, raising serious legal and environmental objections.
The matter was initially taken up before the Tribunal, which passed an order alleged to be in contradiction with established legal frameworks. That decision was challenged, and the case now awaits adjudication by the High Court.
