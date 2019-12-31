SHC stops Air Marshal Arshad Malik from performing his duties as PIA CEO

(@fidahassanain)

The court issues notice to the respondents and adjourned the hearing till Jan 22, 2020, with directives to PIA to stop buying and selling assets of the national flag barrier.

KARACHI: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 31st, 2019) The Sindh High Court (SHC) stopped Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Chief Executive Officer Air Marchal Arshad Malik from performing his duties on a petition challenging his appointment, the reports said here on Tuesday.

A division bench of SHC passed the order on petition moved by Safdar Anjum, Secretary General of Senior Staff Association (SASA) against appointment of Air Marshal Arshad Malik as Chief Executive Officer of the national carrier.

The petitioner told the court that Malik did not meet the criteria for his appointment as CEO of Pakistan International Airlines. He also questioned experience of Air Marchal Arshad Malik, saying that he did not have the relevant experience which is required for the post.

He asked the court to set aside his appointment as CEO of PIA.

After hearing arguments of the petitioner’s counsel, the court restrained Air Marshal Arshad Malik from functioning his duty as Chief Executive Officer of Pakistan International Airlines. The court also barred the national flag bearer from buying and selling assets of the airlines worth millions of rupees or make policies for the time being.

The court summoned deputy general and adjourned further hearing until January 22, 2020.

Arshad Malik—Air Marshal—is graduate of the National Defence University and studied Air Command and Staff Course in the US. He served for more than 40 years in Pakistan Air Force (PAF) before his appointment as CEO of PIA in April, 2019.