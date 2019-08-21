SHC summons report from K-Electric on casualties caused in recent rains at Karachi

High Court (SHC) has sought reply from K-Electric within three weeks on the casualties caused during the recent rains in Karachi

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st August, 2019) Singh High Court (SHC) has sought reply from K-Electric within three weeks on the casualties caused during the recent rains in Karachi.The case pertaining to the deaths caused by electric currents during the rains in Karachi came up for hearing before SHC Wednesday.The counsel for petitioner took the plea that over 30 deaths occurred in the recent rains in Karachi and casualties at such scale have never taken place before in Karachi.

Investigations have been started against K-Electric over the deaths caused by electric current.The petitioner said that electric wires are lying open in several areas of city.The court inquired from the counsel of the petitioner " where are you living.

The counsel replied " I live in Karachi cantt.

The deaths at such scale have never occurred before during the rains. This is criminal negligence of K-Electric .On the other hand Abid Zubairi advocate counsel for chairman K-Electric filed his power of attorney.K-Electric spokesperson said they were shocked and grieved over all the incidents and they have sympathy with the affected families.

The most of the incidents of electric currents during rain took place in the homes. Full cooperation is being extended in the investigation. But the main cause of incidents is encroachments, kundas, cable and internet cables.The SHC while summoning report from K-Electric on the casualties during rain adjourned the hearing of the case for three weeks.