SHC suspends ATC pronounced sentence in case of mudslinging judge

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :The Sindh High Court (SHC) here on Friday suspended the verdict of Anti Terrorism Court (ATC), Mirpurkhas and granted bail to the man who was convicted for allegedly vituperating the ATC in a social media post.

"The sentence awarded to the applicant is suspended till the final decision," reads the order of Hyderabad Circuit Bench of SHC.

Advocate Sajjad Chandio, counsel of the applicant Abdul Ghani, pleaded before the court that his client did not post any offensive content on social media against a judge or a court.

He argued that the ATC Mirpurkhas convicted his client without a fair investigation over the accusation. He was sentenced for 6 month imprisonment besides a fine of Rs 100,000 after found convicted under Section 37-B of the Anti Terrorism Act 1997, he added.

The SHC ordered the respondents to submit the reply and fixed the next hearing for September 26.

Ghani was granted bail against a surety of Rs 50,000.