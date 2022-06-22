UrduPoint.com

SHC Suspends Orders For Aamir's Exhumation, Autopsy

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 22, 2022 | 11:30 AM

SHC suspends orders for Aamir's exhumation, autopsy

The son and daughter of Aamir Liaqat Hussain have approached the court against exhumation and autopsy.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 22nd, 2022) The Sindh High Court has suspended an order for exhumation and autopsy of PTI leader and famous tv host Aamir Liaqat Hussain.

A SHC division beard the plea and sought replies from the police.

The family of Aamir Liaquat Hussain filed an appeal in the Sindh High Court (SHC) challenging decision of a judicial magistrate for his exhumation and autopsy.

The son and daughter of Aamir Liaqat Hussain filed the appeal and asked for urgent hearing of the case as exhumation and autopsy were planned for Thursday (tomorrow).

The court admiited the plea for hearing and a division bench would take it up today.

A judicial magistrate, on June 20, ordered the formation of a medical board for the post-mortem examination of former TV host and politician Aamir Liaquat Hussain.

The magistrate wrote a letter to the provincial health secretary to form a medical board and fix a date for the exhumation of the body.

The police of Brigade police station was directed to ensure necessary arrangements.

A six-member medical board headed by surgeon Samiya Syed was constitutes on the court’s orders to exhume Aamir Liaqat’s body.

The team would exhume Amir’s body on June 23 and conduct an autopsy to confirm if he died of natural reasons or was murdered.

Additional Police surgeon Shahid Nizam, HOD forensic medicine Jinnah Pervez, Forensic expert Dr Hariram Lohana, Dr Gulzar Ali Solangi and MLO Dr Areeb Baqai were the other members of the medical board.

