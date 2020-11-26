The Sindh High Court Bar Association (SHCBA), Hyderabad chapter has asked the lawyers contesting the November 28 Sindh Bar Council Elections to stop affixing their pamphlets and stickers on the walls of the high court

In a notice issued here on Thursday by the bar's General Secretary Mumtaz Alam Laghari, it was pointed out that such activities violates the Legal Practitioners and Bar Councils Rules, 1976.

Laghari also referred to the November 24 order of the senior justice at SHC Hyderabad Circuit Bench who had ordered the bar to restrain the lawyers from using the court's walls for their electoral campaign.Laghari requested the lawyers to comply with the November 24 order of the SHC in that regard.