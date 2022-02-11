UrduPoint.com

SHCBA Election Committee Issues Circular For Professional Experience

Sumaira FH Published February 11, 2022 | 11:44 PM

SHCBA election committee issues circular for professional experience

The Election Committee of Sindh High Court Bar Association (SHCBA) Hyderabad has issued here Friday a circular for the professional experience and fees fixed for the contesting candidates

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :The Election Committee of Sindh High Court Bar Association (SHCBA) Hyderabad has issued here Friday a circular for the professional experience and fees fixed for the contesting candidates.

According to the circular issued by the committee's Co-Chairman advocate Irfan Ali Kalhoro, the required professional experience for the post of the President was 15 years while that for the Vice President was 12 years.

Likewise, a lawyer with 10 years work experience could contest on the seat of General Secretary.

For the remaining 3 seats of Joint Secretary, library Secretary and Treasurer only 3 years experience was required.

A similar length of service is mandatory for the lawyers who want to contend for the seats of Member Managing Committee of SHCBA Hyderabad.

The candidates applying for the seats of President and Vice President would have to pay Rs30,000 fees while Rs25,000 fees had been fixed for candidates who want to land in the electoral fray for the post of General Secretary.

For all the other seats the interesting candidates would have to pay Rs15,000 fee.

Related Topics

Election Sindh High Court Lawyers Hyderabad Post All

Recent Stories

NATO Wants Strong Relations With Russia, Including ..

NATO Wants Strong Relations With Russia, Including in Trade - UK's Wallace

52 seconds ago
 US moves F-16 squadron from Germany to Romania as ..

US moves F-16 squadron from Germany to Romania as tension spikes over Ukraine

54 seconds ago
 Education ministry achieved 90 percent of its targ ..

Education ministry achieved 90 percent of its targets through performance: Shafq ..

57 seconds ago
 Opposition to get surprise on tabling no-trust mot ..

Opposition to get surprise on tabling no-trust motion: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

59 seconds ago
 NY Man Pleads Guilty to Felony Charges for Offense ..

NY Man Pleads Guilty to Felony Charges for Offenses During US Capitol Riot - Jus ..

47 minutes ago
 Two die of coronavirus in Faisalabad

Two die of coronavirus in Faisalabad

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>