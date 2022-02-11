SHCBA election committee issues circular for professional experience

The Election Committee of Sindh High Court Bar Association (SHCBA) Hyderabad has issued here Friday a circular for the professional experience and fees fixed for the contesting candidates

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :The Election Committee of Sindh High Court Bar Association (SHCBA) Hyderabad has issued here Friday a circular for the professional experience and fees fixed for the contesting candidates.

According to the circular issued by the committee's Co-Chairman advocate Irfan Ali Kalhoro, the required professional experience for the post of the President was 15 years while that for the Vice President was 12 years.

Likewise, a lawyer with 10 years work experience could contest on the seat of General Secretary.

For the remaining 3 seats of Joint Secretary, library Secretary and Treasurer only 3 years experience was required.

A similar length of service is mandatory for the lawyers who want to contend for the seats of Member Managing Committee of SHCBA Hyderabad.

The candidates applying for the seats of President and Vice President would have to pay Rs30,000 fees while Rs25,000 fees had been fixed for candidates who want to land in the electoral fray for the post of General Secretary.

For all the other seats the interesting candidates would have to pay Rs15,000 fee.