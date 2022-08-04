SHCBA expresses concern over reports of issuance of NIC to illegal immigrants

The Sindh High Court Bar Association (SHCBA), Hyderabad chapter on Thurday expressed deep concern over the reports of issuance of national identity cards to Afghanese, Burmese and Bengalis who are illegal immigrants

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :The Sindh High Court Bar Association (SHCBA), Hyderabad chapter on Thurday expressed deep concern over the reports of issuance of national identity cards to Afghanese, Burmese and Bengalis who are illegal immigrants.

In a statement issued here on Thursday the SHCBA demanded that the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) should immediately scrutinize such illegal NIC cards and cancel the same at the earliest.

The bar referred to the supreme court's order in a 2011 case which had directed NADRA and the law enforcement agencies to track such illegal immigrants and ensure their repatriation.

The lawyers called for action on the basis of the apex court's order without further delay.