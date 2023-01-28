UrduPoint.com

SHCBA Extended Clearance Date

Umer Jamshaid Published January 28, 2023 | 10:32 PM

SHCBA extended clearance date

The Sindh Bar Council has extended the last date of clearance of dues for the eligible voters of Sindh High Court Bar Association from January 31 to February 13

In a letter to the Returning Officer of SHCBA elections here on Saturday, the SBC's acting Secretary Rustam Bhutto conveyed the decision of the council's executive committee for the extension.

The voters could also clear their dues to SBC by the same extended date.

The SHCBA's elections are scheduled for February 18.

