UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SHCBA Hyderabad Elects New President, General Secretary

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 28th March 2021 | 03:20 PM

SHCBA Hyderabad elects new President, General Secretary

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2021 ) :The Sindh High Court Bar Association (SHCBA) Hyderabad has elected advocate Ishrat Lohar as the bar's President and adovate Muhammad Hashim Laghari as General Secretary.

According to the election results issued here on Sunday, Lohar bagged 973 votes against 318 of his opponent advocate Abdul Sattar Sarki.

Likewise, Laghari was polled 626 votes while three other candidates competing on the same seat received 397, 201 and 59 votes.

Advocate Bhagwan Das Bheel has been elected Vice President with 710 votes against 348 and 217 votes secured by his opponents.

Advocates Muhammad Iqbal Hingoro, Naveed Jarwar and Bilawal Bajeer have been elected as Joint Secretary, library Secretary and Treasure securing 810, 631 and 687 votes, respectively.

The advocates Imdad Ali Dahiri, Fareeda Naz Abbassi, Shamim Mughal, Rizwana Hussain, Zeeshan Ali Memon, Javed Ali Buriro and Naveed Ali Jessar have been elected members of the managing committee.

As many as 1,713 lawyers were registered voter and 1,315 casted their vote.

Related Topics

Election Sindh High Court Vote Lawyers Hyderabad Same Sunday

Recent Stories

‏UAE announces 2,128 new COVID-19 cases, 2,243 r ..

7 minutes ago

ADFD allocates AED735 million to &#039;Abu Dhabi E ..

51 minutes ago

Mubadala to invest in premium ophthalmic lens inno ..

1 hour ago

SZBA announces shortlists for ‘Contribution to D ..

2 hours ago

China reports 8 new COVID-19 cases, all from overs ..

2 hours ago

UAE, Tunisia discuss trade cooperation

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.