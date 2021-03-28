SHCBA Hyderabad elects new President, General Secretary

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2021 ) :The Sindh High Court Bar Association (SHCBA) Hyderabad has elected advocate Ishrat Lohar as the bar's President and adovate Muhammad Hashim Laghari as General Secretary.

According to the election results issued here on Sunday, Lohar bagged 973 votes against 318 of his opponent advocate Abdul Sattar Sarki.

Likewise, Laghari was polled 626 votes while three other candidates competing on the same seat received 397, 201 and 59 votes.

Advocate Bhagwan Das Bheel has been elected Vice President with 710 votes against 348 and 217 votes secured by his opponents.

Advocates Muhammad Iqbal Hingoro, Naveed Jarwar and Bilawal Bajeer have been elected as Joint Secretary, library Secretary and Treasure securing 810, 631 and 687 votes, respectively.

The advocates Imdad Ali Dahiri, Fareeda Naz Abbassi, Shamim Mughal, Rizwana Hussain, Zeeshan Ali Memon, Javed Ali Buriro and Naveed Ali Jessar have been elected members of the managing committee.

As many as 1,713 lawyers were registered voter and 1,315 casted their vote.