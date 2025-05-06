Open Menu

SHCBA Hyderabad Pays Visit To MQM-P's Office

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 06, 2025 | 11:52 PM

SHCBA Hyderabad pays visit to MQM-P's office

The newly elected office bearers and Members Managing Committee (MMC) of Sindh High Court Bar Association (SHCBA) Hyderabad on Tuesday visited the office of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan to express gratitude for the party's support in the recent bar elections

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) The newly elected office bearers and Members Managing Committee (MMC) of Sindh High Court Bar Association (SHCBA) Hyderabad on Tuesday visited the office of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan to express gratitude for the party's support in the recent bar elections.

According to a statement issued by the MQM-P, President SHCBA advocate Ishrat Ali Lohar led the lawyers delegation which met the party's Hyderabad Organizer Zafar Ahmed Siddqui, MPAs Sabir Hussain Qaimkhani and advocate Rashid Khan.

The MQM-P's legal aid committee's lawyers were also present on the occasion.

The party appreciated the bar's contribution for seeking resolution of various socio-political issues.

Siddiqui expressed hope that the cooperation between his party and the bar would continue in the future.

Lohar, on his part, thanked the MQM-P for their support.

He assured that the lawyers' would be pleased to offer their services whenever those were required for any issues of Hyderabad.

President Hyderabad District Bar Association (HDBA) Ashar Majeed Khokhar and other lawyers' representatives also accompanied Lohar.

Recent Stories

Pakistan fully alert to tackle any misadventure by ..

Pakistan fully alert to tackle any misadventure by India: Asif

28 minutes ago
 District administration reviews April polio campai ..

District administration reviews April polio campaign, finalizes plans for May dr ..

31 minutes ago
 Number of Roshan Digital Accounts surpasses 0.8 mi ..

Number of Roshan Digital Accounts surpasses 0.8 million

43 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif assures USP ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif assures USPBC delegation Pakistan open fo ..

43 minutes ago
 Time to stand united for Pakistan, not politics: A ..

Time to stand united for Pakistan, not politics: Amir Muqam

31 minutes ago
 Italian Interior Minister arrives on a two-day off ..

Italian Interior Minister arrives on a two-day official visit to boost security ..

31 minutes ago
BFS intensifies efforts for safe, adulteration-fre ..

BFS intensifies efforts for safe, adulteration-free food

31 minutes ago
 National unity vital amid tensions with India: Aqe ..

National unity vital amid tensions with India: Aqeel Malik

31 minutes ago
 SU’s Institute of Sindhology automates research ..

SU’s Institute of Sindhology automates research library, 1,500 books uploaded ..

59 minutes ago
 Balochistan CM condemns Mach terror attack

Balochistan CM condemns Mach terror attack

59 minutes ago
 Workers assured of payment of unpaid salaries befo ..

Workers assured of payment of unpaid salaries before Eidul Azha

35 minutes ago
 Journal of Agricultural Research (JAR) retains HEC ..

Journal of Agricultural Research (JAR) retains HEC Y-Category Certification

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan