HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) The newly elected office bearers and Members Managing Committee (MMC) of Sindh High Court Bar Association (SHCBA) Hyderabad on Tuesday visited the office of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan to express gratitude for the party's support in the recent bar elections.

According to a statement issued by the MQM-P, President SHCBA advocate Ishrat Ali Lohar led the lawyers delegation which met the party's Hyderabad Organizer Zafar Ahmed Siddqui, MPAs Sabir Hussain Qaimkhani and advocate Rashid Khan.

The MQM-P's legal aid committee's lawyers were also present on the occasion.

The party appreciated the bar's contribution for seeking resolution of various socio-political issues.

Siddiqui expressed hope that the cooperation between his party and the bar would continue in the future.

Lohar, on his part, thanked the MQM-P for their support.

He assured that the lawyers' would be pleased to offer their services whenever those were required for any issues of Hyderabad.

President Hyderabad District Bar Association (HDBA) Ashar Majeed Khokhar and other lawyers' representatives also accompanied Lohar.