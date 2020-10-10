SHCBA offers free legal aid in Chehlum violation case

The Sindh High Court Bar Association Hyderabad has deplored registration of FIRs in Sindh against the mourners who participated in the chehlum processions of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2020 ) :The Sindh High Court Bar Association Hyderabad has deplored registration of FIRs in Sindh against the mourners who participated in the chehlum processions of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions.

In a press statement issued here on Saturday, the bar's acting President advocate Farhad Ali Abro lamented that a section of the society had been targeted through those FIRs.

"The government has the responsibility to play the role of striking a balance among different religious sections and communities rather than to cause discrimination against a particular community," he observed.

Abro condemned the Sindh government's action of registering the FIRs and offered free legal aid to the people nominated in those FIRs.