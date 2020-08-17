UrduPoint.com
SHCBA Organizes Independence Day Ceremony

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 11:42 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :The Sindh High Court Bar Association (SHCBA) celebrated the independence day ceremony organized at the bar's room in SHC's premises here on Monday.

The justices at SHC Hyderabad Circuit Bench, senior lawyers, office bearers and members of the SHCBA attended the ceremony. The legal fraternity cut the cake and hoisted the country's flag on the occasion.

