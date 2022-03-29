SHCC awards Quality Care Provisional Certificate to LUH on better performance

The Chief Executive Officer, Sindh Healthcare Commission Dr. Ahsan Qawi Siddiqui said that Liaquat University Hospital is the first public sector hospital in Sindh which had been awarded Quality Care Provisional Certificate for high performance in other fields including treatment, hygiene and provision of quality food to patients

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2022 ) :The Chief Executive Officer, Sindh Healthcare Commission Dr. Ahsan Qawi Siddiqui said that Liaquat University Hospital is the first public sector hospital in Sindh which had been awarded Quality Care Provisional Certificate for high performance in other fields including treatment, hygiene and provision of quality food to patients.

He expressed these views while addressing a prestigious ceremony of awarding Quality Care Provisional Certificate here at Civil Hospital on Tuesday.

Liaquat University Hospital has 2100 beds with departments of Surgery, Medicine, Dialysis, Trauma Care, Accidents, Radiology, Obstetrics and Gynecology, Dentistry, Vaccination Center, OPD Clinics, Interventional Cardiology, Pathology Laboratory and Pharmacy.

Dr. Ahsan Qawi Siddiqui further said that the performance of the hospital has been viewed from every angle which is completely satisfactory.

It is a government hospital and its complex operation with modern missionary, MRI, CT scan and other modern methods is its amazing achievement which is much better than the big private hospitals of Sindh, said Dr.

Siddiqui.

Medical Superintendent Dr. Mubashir Ali Kolachi and Director Admin Abdul Sattar Jatoi said that the team of Sindh Healthcare Commission visited the hospital several times and expressed their satisfaction over the performance of each department, treatment of patients and cleanliness and then professional certificate was issued.

This certificate is currently issued on a temporary basis for 6 months while after this period the certificate will be issued on a permanent basis which is a testament to the better performance of the hospital management, they added.

They said that 12,000 patients were coming to Liaquat University Hospital Hyderabad and Jamshoro OPD on daily basis and they are being provided free tests and medicines.

Apart from MS and Director Admin, AMS General Dr. Shahid islam Junejo, Director ICU Dr. Kashif Memon, AMS General to Dr. Shaukat Ali Lakho, RMO General Dr. Faisal. Memon and other administrative officers were also present on the occasion.