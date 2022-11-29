UrduPoint.com

SHCC Deprived Of Constitutional Role: PMA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 29, 2022 | 10:14 PM

SHCC deprived of constitutional role: PMA

Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) Sindh chapter's General Secretary Dr. Muhammad Zaman Baloch has alleged that the Sindh Healthcare Commission (SHCC) had been deprived of its constitutional role and the doctors of Sindh have serious concerns over its functioning

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) Sindh chapter's General Secretary Dr. Muhammad Zaman Baloch has alleged that the Sindh Healthcare Commission (SHCC) had been deprived of its constitutional role and the doctors of Sindh have serious concerns over its functioning.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, Dr Zaman Baloch said as per the rules laid down in Sindh Health Care Commission Act 2013, seven commissioners were elected in the month of July but notification had still to be issued.

He said as per legal requirement, the CM has also not so far nominated two members of the commission.

PMA Sindh believes that the functioning of SHCC in the absence of constitutionally elected commissioners, was illegal and unconstitutional, Dr. Baloch added.

Dr. Muhammad Zaman Baloch said PMA Sindh demands immediate announcement and notification of the elected commissioners failing which it could take legal action.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan July

Recent Stories

Depay starts for Dutch in last World Cup group gam ..

Depay starts for Dutch in last World Cup group game against Qatar

1 minute ago
 Biden Says Congress Has Busy Agenda Through Christ ..

Biden Says Congress Has Busy Agenda Through Christmas, Including Resolving Rail ..

1 minute ago
 Alternative bridge to be constructed for Yellow Li ..

Alternative bridge to be constructed for Yellow Line bus route

3 minutes ago
 EU Wheat Exports in August Went Primarily to Afric ..

EU Wheat Exports in August Went Primarily to Africa, Middle East - Trade Report

3 minutes ago
 CM felicitates new COAS Gen. Syed Asim Munir

CM felicitates new COAS Gen. Syed Asim Munir

3 minutes ago
 US to Provide $53Mln to Support Ukraine's Electric ..

US to Provide $53Mln to Support Ukraine's Electrical Grid Ahead of Winter - Stat ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.