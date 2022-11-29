SHCC deprived of constitutional role: PMA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) Sindh chapter's General Secretary Dr. Muhammad Zaman Baloch has alleged that the Sindh Healthcare Commission (SHCC) had been deprived of its constitutional role and the doctors of Sindh have serious concerns over its functioning.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, Dr Zaman Baloch said as per the rules laid down in Sindh Health Care Commission Act 2013, seven commissioners were elected in the month of July but notification had still to be issued.

He said as per legal requirement, the CM has also not so far nominated two members of the commission.

PMA Sindh believes that the functioning of SHCC in the absence of constitutionally elected commissioners, was illegal and unconstitutional, Dr. Baloch added.

Dr. Muhammad Zaman Baloch said PMA Sindh demands immediate announcement and notification of the elected commissioners failing which it could take legal action.