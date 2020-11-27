SHCC in coordination with MMIDSP holds online infection control training program for health workers

Sindh Healthcare Commission in collaboration with MMIDSP organized on Friday an online online infection control training for healthcare workers from Sindh as well as other parts of the country

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :Sindh Healthcare Commission in collaboration with MMIDSP organized on Friday an online online infection control training for healthcare workers from Sindh as well as other parts of the country.

Senior infection control experts and researchers on the occasion discussed importance of unit registry, Covid-19 vaccines trial (phase three), infection control practices, update on diagnostics and management respectively.

Around 75 to 80 healthcare workers from Sindh as well as other parts of the country attended the session addressed by Anum Ali, Safia Awan, Prof. Bushra Jamil, Prof. Saeed Hameed, Riffat Shaheen, Associate Prof. Sohail Dhodhani, Dr. Faiza Bhutto, Deputy Director, Clinical Governance, SHCC and Major Gen. Amir Akram, Director National Institute of Health.

Prof. Bushra Jamil talkied the types of the vaccines available around the world and their efficacy. She also discussed new diagnostic modalities and efficacy of RT-PCR testing as well as Covid serology for sero prevalance and research purposes Dr.

Faiza Bhutto in her brief introduction of SHCC and its collaboration with MMIDSP said objective of the training program was to help healthcare workers learn about infection control techniques.

She also referred to audit of the healthcare facilities providing Covid 19 management facilities reiterating that it was extremely important to strictly adhere to SOPs Riffat Shaheen talked about the infrastructure related SOPs of the facilities providing diagnosis and treatment for covid adding that role of house keeping staff can not and must not be ignored.

Dr. Sohail Dhodhani discussed patient management and new modalities of the treatment.Dr. Amir Akram, Director, NIH - Islamabad in his concluding remarks appreciated the efforts made by SHCC and MMIDSP for thier efforts towards capacity building of professionals playing critical role in patient care.