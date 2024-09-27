SHCC to amend laws for effective prevention of quackery

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) Sindh Healthcare Commission (SHCC) is taking serious steps to ensure quality healthcare and end quackery across Sindh by proposing amendments to its act, this was said by Dr. Ahsan Qavi Siddiqi, CEO of SHCC to the media persons on Friday.

He further informed that currently fine is the only penalty for quacks. However, with new amendments, it was proposed to establish separate courts for quack like consumer courts to speedup the trails and ensure the punishment.

On the question he informed the media that minimum 3 years’ imprisonment has been proposed first time in the history. He also said that we are planning to submit proposal for development of separate enforcement force like anti-corruption and anti-encroachment because quackery is fatal than these two offences.

Dr Siddiqi also suggested that media should play its important and positive role in support of initiative taken by SHCC to have better health quality care in Sindh.