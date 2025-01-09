Open Menu

SHCC Will Introduce Online System For Registration, Complaints

Umer Jamshaid Published January 09, 2025 | 11:31 PM

SHCC will introduce online system for registration, complaints

The Sindh Healthcare Commission (SHCC) is moving its operations to a digital system. This move will enhance data management and operational efficiency through the implementation of an Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) module. Dr Khalid Shaikh, Chairman of the Board of Commissioners (BoC) said this development is expected to significantly improve the SHCC's service delivery, Dr Shaikh made these remarks during the 86th meeting of the Board held at SHCC office on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2025) The Sindh Healthcare Commission (SHCC) is moving its operations to a digital system. This move will enhance data management and operational efficiency through the implementation of an Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) module. Dr Khalid Shaikh, Chairman of the Board of Commissioners (BoC) said this development is expected to significantly improve the SHCC's service delivery, Dr Shaikh made these remarks during the 86th meeting of the Board held at SHCC office on Thursday.

Dr Ahson Qavi Siddiqi, CEO presented online registration system for Healthcare Establishments (HCEs) initiative through establishment of ERP at SHCC. This digital platform aims to streamline the registration process, ensuring that all healthcare providers meet the required standards.

Dr Siddiqi informed the house that SHCC will develop a tool to facilitate surveillance through mobile app with the support of JSI.

This digital system will help concurrent reporting of diseases, facilitating prompt response and effective disease control.

Dr A G Shoro convener of Anti Quackery (AQC) Committee presented 61 de-sealing application filed by applicants before house with proposed penalties. The board approved penalty of more than 3 million rupees against various de-sealing applications of quackery outlets.

Dr Sajjad Siddiqui member of Complaint Management Committee presented 3 complaint cases for approval where the board approved the recommendations including penalty of around 1.2 million rupees in various complaints.

The meeting was also attended by BoC members including Dr Ghulam Rasool Shah, Dr Mirza Ali Azhar and Dr Shoaib Gangat.

Related Topics

Sindh Mobile Enterprise All Million

Recent Stories

Global stock markets mixed tracking US rates outlo ..

Global stock markets mixed tracking US rates outlook

2 minutes ago
 President of Guatemala confers Grand Officer of Or ..

President of Guatemala confers Grand Officer of Order of Antonio José de Irisar ..

16 minutes ago
 Struggling Everton sack manager Dyche

Struggling Everton sack manager Dyche

7 minutes ago
 President of Cyprus receives Abdullah bin Zayed to ..

President of Cyprus receives Abdullah bin Zayed to discuss bilateral relations, ..

31 minutes ago
 DC Kohat holds meeting with Bazid Khel elders and ..

DC Kohat holds meeting with Bazid Khel elders and lease holders

7 minutes ago
 ICCI delegation visits RCCI to congratulate newly ..

ICCI delegation visits RCCI to congratulate newly elected body

7 minutes ago
PTI founder to get release from courts: Advisor to ..

PTI founder to get release from courts: Advisor to the Prime Minister on Politic ..

7 minutes ago
 UoC set to host its first convocation in February

UoC set to host its first convocation in February

7 minutes ago
 FBR issues clarification on monitoring of transit, ..

FBR issues clarification on monitoring of transit, shipment Cargo

17 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Denmark resolve to foster maritime coope ..

Pakistan, Denmark resolve to foster maritime cooperation

17 minutes ago
 Top names vying for Dubai Duty Free Tennis Champio ..

Top names vying for Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships

46 minutes ago
 Aldar issues $1bn hybrid notes to optimise capital ..

Aldar issues $1bn hybrid notes to optimise capital structure amid rapid growth

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan