SHEC Delegation Visits SAU, Reviews Progress Of Institution
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) A high level delegation from the Sindh Higher Education Commission’s (SHEC) Charter Inspection and Evaluation Committee (CIEC), led by Chairman Dr. S.M. Tariq Rafi, visited Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam for a comprehensive review and inspection.
The delegation, consisting of renowned education experts and vice chancellors from leading institutions, evaluated various departments and academic operations of the university.
The delegation included Secretary Sindh HEC Moinuddin Qureshi, Vice Chancellor of Quaid-e-Awam University Nawabshah Dr. Saleem Raza Samo, Vice Chancellor of the University of Sindh Jamshoro Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro, Vice Chancellor of GC University Hyderabad Dr. Tayyaba Zareef, Vice Chancellor of Mehran University Jamshoro Dr. Taha Hussain Ali, Additional Secretary College Education Department Ahsanullah Leghari and Director General of the HEC Regional Office Karachi Engineer Nazir Hussain and others.
Accompanied by SAU Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Mari, the delegation visited key sites across the campus, including the Horticulture Garden, Malir Model Farm and the SAU-TIKA Green House, to observe the university’s research and educational facilities.
According to the SAU spokesperson, during a detailed briefing in the committee room of the University, the Vice Chancellor Dr.
Mari and Dr. Abdul Mubeen Lodhi provided the delegation with an in-depth overview of the university’s academic programs, ongoing research projects, student scholarships, enrollment trends, library services, hostel facilities, international collaborations and the development of cutting-edge laboratories.
Dr. Mari appreciated the Government of Sindh, HEC Sindh for supporting higher education in the province and substantially enhancing grants for universities of Sindh. He reiterated the university’s mission to address regional agricultural challenges through education and research excellence.
Chairman SHEC Dr. SM Tariq Rafi, lauded the leadership of SAU for its remarkable progress. He encouraged SAU to further prioritize research and development, making the best use of SHEC’s grants and resources to continue their academic growth. He said that the purpose of visit was to bring more improvement in accordance with charter and objective of the university.
Concluding the visit, the Vice Chancellor hosted a special ceremony at the university’s guest house, where he presented commemorative shields and cultural gifts to the delegation, in recognition of their unwavering support in advancing higher education in Sindh.
