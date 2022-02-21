UrduPoint.com

Shed Torched: 25 Animals Die In Katlang

Umer Jamshaid Published February 21, 2022 | 02:20 PM

Shed torched: 25 animals die in Katlang

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2022 ) :Atleast 25 animal died when a cattle shed was torched in Qasmi Madad Khan Banda, Katalang, Mardan, on Monday including 17 goats, six sheep and two cows.

The fire also caused burn injuries to few other animals.

Police said the incident occured midnight in Union Council Qasmi where unknown accused torched the cattleshed owned by Gul Zaman.

The owner demanded arrest of the accused involved and compensation for his loss.

