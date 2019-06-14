UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sheep Festival Held At Derawar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 hours ago Fri 14th June 2019 | 03:17 PM

Sheep festival held at Derawar

Under the auspices of Livestock Department, Government of Punjab, a sheep festival was held at Derawar Fort in Cholistan desert

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2019 ) :Under the auspices of Livestock Department, Government of Punjab, a sheep festival was held at Derawar Fort in Cholistan desert.

According to a press release issued here, the sheep festival was held to conduct competition between a sheep species "Khadali" in connection with their beauty.

The sheep owners from different areas of Cholistan desert participated in the festival and competition. The first prize was clinched by sheep owned by Muhammad Abid Cholistani. The second prize was won by the sheep owned by Shah Muhammad and third was gotten by the sheep of Aamir Razzaq.

The winners were given cash prize Rs100,000, Rs50,000 and Rs25,000, respectively.

The officials of Livestock Department said that the department would distribute cattle including bulls and goats among Cholistani people.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Cholistan From

Recent Stories

Pakistan Medical Association hails 20 pc raise in ..

8 minutes ago

Rs 7,300 million allocated for Higher Education

8 minutes ago

'Punjab budget focuses on social protection, HR de ..

8 minutes ago

Cement Pouring at Iran's Bushehr-2 Nuclear Reactor ..

8 minutes ago

51 FETO terrorists sentenced to 9 year jail term

8 minutes ago

Two street criminals held, weapons and valuables r ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.