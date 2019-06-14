Sheep festival held at Derawar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2019 ) :Under the auspices of Livestock Department, Government of Punjab, a sheep festival was held at Derawar Fort in Cholistan desert.

According to a press release issued here, the sheep festival was held to conduct competition between a sheep species "Khadali" in connection with their beauty.

The sheep owners from different areas of Cholistan desert participated in the festival and competition. The first prize was clinched by sheep owned by Muhammad Abid Cholistani. The second prize was won by the sheep owned by Shah Muhammad and third was gotten by the sheep of Aamir Razzaq.

The winners were given cash prize Rs100,000, Rs50,000 and Rs25,000, respectively.

The officials of Livestock Department said that the department would distribute cattle including bulls and goats among Cholistani people.