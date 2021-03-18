Sheeraz Ahmed Posted As AC Hyderabad
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 01:19 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :Sindh government has posted a AC Moro Sheeraz Ahmed as new Assistant Commissioner Hyderabad ciity with immediate effect and until further order.
According to a notification, Sheeraz Ahmed was posted an officer of Ex.
PCS (BS-17) at district Naushehro Feroze.
The government has also transferred AC Hyderabad city Muhammad Muthar Amin and directed to report to Service, General Administration and Coordination department.