Sheeraz Ahmed Posted As AC Hyderabad

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 01:19 PM

Sheeraz Ahmed posted as AC Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :Sindh government has posted a AC Moro Sheeraz Ahmed as new Assistant Commissioner Hyderabad ciity with immediate effect and until further order.

According to a notification, Sheeraz Ahmed was posted an officer of Ex.

PCS (BS-17) at district Naushehro Feroze.

The government has also transferred AC Hyderabad city Muhammad Muthar Amin and directed to report to Service, General Administration and Coordination department.

