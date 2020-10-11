UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sheesha Center Raided, 12 Held

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 11th October 2020 | 05:50 PM

Sheesha Center raided, 12 held

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2020 ) :The police here on Sunday raided at `Sheesha Center' in jurisdiction of Rawat police station and arrested 12 persons, a police spokesman said.

Following the information, Rawat Police carried out operation in local housing society and arrested Qalib Abbas, Fawad Ahmed, Saeed Ahmed, Talha,Hamza, Nadeem, Tazeem, Furqan, Usman, Amir, Anwar zada and Mohsin.

The police team also recovered eight `Huqqas' loudspeakers and other smoking items from their possession.

The police registered separate cases against all of them and started investigation.

It is to mention that anti-smoking drive has been launched in the city to ensure the implementation of anti-smoking law, 2002.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Fawad Ahmed Sunday All From Housing

Recent Stories

Initiative by ‘Mother of the UAE’ restores eye ..

9 minutes ago

MoHAP organises first global virtual forum on futu ..

24 minutes ago

&#039;We will work to support initiatives that pro ..

1 hour ago

Arab Youth Centre, New Media Academy partner to pr ..

1 hour ago

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi launches new flights to Nepal

2 hours ago

Russia reports more than 13,000 new coronavirus ca ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.