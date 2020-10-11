Sheesha Center raided, 12 held

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2020 ) :The police here on Sunday raided at `Sheesha Center' in jurisdiction of Rawat police station and arrested 12 persons, a police spokesman said.

Following the information, Rawat Police carried out operation in local housing society and arrested Qalib Abbas, Fawad Ahmed, Saeed Ahmed, Talha,Hamza, Nadeem, Tazeem, Furqan, Usman, Amir, Anwar zada and Mohsin.

The police team also recovered eight `Huqqas' loudspeakers and other smoking items from their possession.

The police registered separate cases against all of them and started investigation.

It is to mention that anti-smoking drive has been launched in the city to ensure the implementation of anti-smoking law, 2002.