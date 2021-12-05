Sheesha Center raided

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2021 ) :Police raided a 'Sheesha Centre' in the jurisdiction of the Airport area and arrested three accused besides recovering arms and weapons from their possession.

The police spokesman informed that on a tip-off, Airport Police carried out an operation and arrested three accused namely Junaid Ali, Hussnain Shabir and Zahid Zahoor.

The police team recovered 'Huqqas' and other smoking items from their possession.

Police have registered separate cases against them and started investigation.

It is to be mentioned here that Anti-smoking drive has been launched in the city to ensure implementation of anti-smoking law, 2002.