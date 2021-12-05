UrduPoint.com

Sheesha Center Raided

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 05th December 2021 | 06:30 PM

Sheesha Center raided

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2021 ) :Police raided a 'Sheesha Centre' in the jurisdiction of the Airport area and arrested three accused besides recovering arms and weapons from their possession.

The police spokesman informed that on a tip-off, Airport Police carried out an operation and arrested three accused namely Junaid Ali, Hussnain Shabir and Zahid Zahoor.

The police team recovered 'Huqqas' and other smoking items from their possession.

Police have registered separate cases against them and started investigation.

It is to be mentioned here that Anti-smoking drive has been launched in the city to ensure implementation of anti-smoking law, 2002.

Related Topics

Police From Airport

Recent Stories

Argentina keen to enhance strong relations with UA ..

Argentina keen to enhance strong relations with UAE during Expo: Commissioner Ge ..

33 minutes ago
 UAE capable of exporting renewable hydrogen to Eur ..

UAE capable of exporting renewable hydrogen to Europe in future: EU Energy commi ..

48 minutes ago
 Borouge awards EPC contracts to build its fourth U ..

Borouge awards EPC contracts to build its fourth US$6.2 billion expansion in Ruw ..

2 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed issues resolution regulating & ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues resolution regulating &#039;right-of-way&#039; in Dub ..

3 hours ago
 Russia confirms 32,602 new COVID-19 cases over pas ..

Russia confirms 32,602 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours

3 hours ago
 UAE announces 50 new COVID-19 cases, 75 recoveries ..

UAE announces 50 new COVID-19 cases, 75 recoveries, and no deaths in last 24 hou ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.