UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sheesha Center Raided, 2 Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 04th April 2021 | 04:30 PM

Sheesha Center raided, 2 held

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :Police have raided at a `Sheesha Center' on Sunday in the jurisdiction of Sadiqabad area and arrested two accused besides recovering arms and weapons from their possession.

A police spokesman informed that on a tip off, Sadiqabad Police carried out an operation and arrested two accused identified as Taimoor Mehmood, Nadeem Butt.

Police team recovered `Huqqas' and other smoking items from their possession.

Police have registered separate cases against them and started investigation.

It is to be mentioned here that Anti-smoking drive has been launched in the city to ensure implementation of anti-smoking law, 2002.

Related Topics

Police Sadiqabad Sunday From

Recent Stories

Masdar announces partnership with Circle of Hope t ..

6 minutes ago

ALDAR launches second cycle of &#039;Manassah&#039 ..

51 minutes ago

UAE announces 2,113 new COVID-19 cases, 2,279 reco ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Economy, Amazon join hands to support start- ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Heritage Days weaving UAE’s rich craftsm ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Museums Authority to highlight UAE’s rol ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.