Sheesha Center raided, 2 held

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :Police have raided at a `Sheesha Center' on Sunday in the jurisdiction of Sadiqabad area and arrested two accused besides recovering arms and weapons from their possession.

A police spokesman informed that on a tip off, Sadiqabad Police carried out an operation and arrested two accused identified as Taimoor Mehmood, Nadeem Butt.

Police team recovered `Huqqas' and other smoking items from their possession.

Police have registered separate cases against them and started investigation.

It is to be mentioned here that Anti-smoking drive has been launched in the city to ensure implementation of anti-smoking law, 2002.