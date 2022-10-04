Sheesha center raided, 4 held

Rawalpindi police conducted a raid at 'Sheesha Centre' in the jurisdiction of Airport police station and arrested four accused besides recovering Sheesha flavors, huqqas and other items from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi police conducted a raid at 'Sheesha Centre' in the jurisdiction of Airport police station and arrested four accused besides recovering Sheesha flavors, huqqas and other items from their possession.

The police spokesman informed that on a tip-off, the police carried out an operation and arrested four accused identified as Asad Mahmood, Saad Ali, Mohammad Subhan and Kashif Sagheer.

The police team recovered 'Huqqas' and other smoking items from their possession.

The police registered separate cases against them and started investigation.

The spokesman informed that anti-smoking drive was launched in the city to ensure implementation of anti-smoking law, 2002.