UrduPoint.com

Sheesha Center Raided, 4 Held

Umer Jamshaid Published October 04, 2022 | 06:56 PM

Sheesha center raided, 4 held

Rawalpindi police conducted a raid at 'Sheesha Centre' in the jurisdiction of Airport police station and arrested four accused besides recovering Sheesha flavors, huqqas and other items from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi police conducted a raid at 'Sheesha Centre' in the jurisdiction of Airport police station and arrested four accused besides recovering Sheesha flavors, huqqas and other items from their possession.

The police spokesman informed that on a tip-off, the police carried out an operation and arrested four accused identified as Asad Mahmood, Saad Ali, Mohammad Subhan and Kashif Sagheer.

The police team recovered 'Huqqas' and other smoking items from their possession.

The police registered separate cases against them and started investigation.

The spokesman informed that anti-smoking drive was launched in the city to ensure implementation of anti-smoking law, 2002.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Rawalpindi From Airport

Recent Stories

Senate body reviews existing provisions, proposed ..

Senate body reviews existing provisions, proposed amendments in ICT Trust Act, 2 ..

5 minutes ago
 Afan Aziz elected unanimous KP Textile Mills Assoc ..

Afan Aziz elected unanimous KP Textile Mills Association chairman

5 minutes ago
 Senate defers Govt. bill, grants extension to cabi ..

Senate defers Govt. bill, grants extension to cabinet body for presentation of r ..

5 minutes ago
 Gold rates increase by Rs2150 04 Oct 2022

Gold rates increase by Rs2150 04 Oct 2022

13 minutes ago
 Putin, Malian President Reaffirm Intention to Coop ..

Putin, Malian President Reaffirm Intention to Cooperate on Eradicating Terrorist ..

13 minutes ago
 Taiwanese Deputy Defense Chief Says US Vowed to Ta ..

Taiwanese Deputy Defense Chief Says US Vowed to Tackle Arms Export Hurdles

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.