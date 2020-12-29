Sheesha center raided, four netted

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :City police raided at a `Sheesha Center' on Tuesday and held four persons besides recovering Hukkas, its substances, flavored, tobacco, coals and other items.

A police spokesman informed that following the information, a Police under the supervision of Sadiqabad Police station carried out an operation at a Sheesha Center in their jurisdiction and held four accused namely Abid Hussain, Imran Asghar, Iqbal and Azhar Mehmood.

Police team also recovered Huqqas, flavors, tobacco, coals and other items used for smoking from their possession, he said.

The police have registered a case against all of them and started investigation.