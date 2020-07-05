Sheesha center raided in Airport area

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2020 ) :Police have raided at `Sheesha Center' on Sunday in the jurisdiction of Airport police station and arrested 35 persons, informed police spokesman.

Following the information, Airport Police carried out operation and arrested Faisal, Tahir,Tauqeer, Shahzad, Abdullah, Taj, Hashir, Usama, Nabi Khan, Zeeshan, Aqib, Azeem, Ali, Zain, Ahmed, Sharfat, Dilfraz, Nauman, Ali Raza, Shahzeb, Amir and others Police team also recovered seven `Huqqas' and other smoking items from their possession.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and started investigation.

It is to mention that Anti-smoking drive has been launched in the city to ensure the implementation of anti-smoking law, 2002.