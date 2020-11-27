Sheesha center raided in housing society; 10 arrested

Rawat Police have raided at 'Sheesha Center' in a housing society and arrested 10 sheesha smokers, a police spokesman said on Friday

Following the information, Rawat Police carried out an operation and arrested Usman Afaq, Sulman Afaq, Aqib Nawaz, Hamad Ahmed, Asad Tanveer, Muhammad Faizan, Muhammad Tanveer, Sameer Gulfam, Amir Hamza and Ibraheem.

Police team recovered 10 'Huqqas', 20 flavors and other items from their possession.

The police have registered a case against all of them and started investigation.