Sheesha center raided in private housing society; three arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :Rawat Police have raided at 'Sheesha Center' in a private housing society and arrested three Sheesha smokers, a Police spokesman said on Wednesday.

Following the information, Rawat Police carried out an operation and arrested Jawad Munir, Bilal Tariq and Abu Bakar Siddique.

Police team recovered three 'Huqqas', six flavors and other items from their possession.

The police have registered a case against all of them and started investigation.