Sheesha center raided in private housing society; four netted

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2020 ) :City Police have raided illegal Sheesha Center operating in a private housing society on Saturday and arrested 5 persons including its owner besides seized Hukkas, its substances, flavoured tobacco and coals.

A police spokesman informed that following the information, Rawat police carried out an operation at a Sheesha Center located in a private housing society and held four accused namely Hamza Abbas, Anwar Ahmed, Danayal Rafaqat and its owner Wajid Muneer.

Police team also recovered 3 'Huqqas', 6 flavors and other items from their possession, he said.

The police have registered a case against all of them and started investigation.