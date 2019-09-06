Sheesha center raided in Rawat area Rawalpindi

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) : Police have raided `Sheesha Center' on Friday in Rawat area and arrested five persons, police spokesman said.

Following the information, Rawat Police carried out operation and arrested Shahzad, Haris, Wali Khan, Qamar and Hadi.

Police team recovered `Huqqas' and other smoking items from their possession.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and started investigation.

It is to mention that Anti-smoking drive has been launched in the city to ensure the implementation of anti-smoking law, 2002.