UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sheesha Center Raided In Rawat Area Rawalpindi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 35 seconds ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 09:07 PM

Sheesha center raided in Rawat area Rawalpindi

Police have raided `Sheesha Center' on Friday in Rawat area and arrested five persons, police spokesman said

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) :Police have raided `Sheesha Center' on Friday in Rawat area and arrested five persons, police spokesman said.

Following the information, Rawat Police carried out operation and arrested Shahzad, Haris, Wali Khan, Qamar and Hadi.

Police team recovered `Huqqas' and other smoking items from their possession.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and started investigation.

It is to mention that Anti-smoking drive has been launched in the city to ensure the implementation of anti-smoking law, 2002.

Related Topics

Police All From

Recent Stories

PTI leaders visit martyrs' homes on Defence Day

35 seconds ago

Next Labour Government to Overhaul UK Immigration ..

38 seconds ago

Ghulam Sarwar Khan pays tribute to martyrs on defe ..

39 seconds ago

Raja Bashart visits Yadgar-e-Shuhda

42 seconds ago

NO IMF SOS mission, programme renegotiating: Finan ..

6 minutes ago

Punjab Sports Minister refuses to take new car

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.