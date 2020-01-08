UrduPoint.com
Sheesha Center Raided In Rawat Area Rawalpindi

Wed 08th January 2020 | 11:10 PM

Sheesha center raided in Rawat area Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :Police have raided at 'Sheesha Center' on Wednesday in Rawat area and arrested four including a woman involved in immoral activities, a police spokesman said.

Following the information, Rawat Police carried out operation and arrested Zain ul Abideen, Wali Muhammad, Yasin Khan and a woman namely Kanwal.

Police team recovered 'Huqqas', liquor and other smoking items from their possession.

The police have registered separate cases against all of them and started investigation. It is to mention that Anti-smoking drive has been launched in the city to ensure the implementation of anti-smoking law, 2002.

