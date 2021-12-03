UrduPoint.com

Sheesha Center Raided, Three Held

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Fri 03rd December 2021 | 08:52 PM

Sheesha center raided, three held

Police raided a 'Sheesha Centre' on Friday in the jurisdiction of the Rawat area and arrested three accused besides recovering arms and weapons from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :Police raided a 'Sheesha Centre' on Friday in the jurisdiction of the Rawat area and arrested three accused besides recovering arms and weapons from their possession.

The police spokesman informed that on a tip-off, Rawat Police carried out an operation and arrested three accused namely Arsal, Ibrahim and Sami.

The police team recovered 'Huqqas' and other smoking items from their possession.

Police have registered separate cases against them and started investigation.

It is to be mentioned here that Anti-smoking drive has been launched in the city to ensure implementation of anti-smoking law, 2002.

