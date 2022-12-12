UrduPoint.com

'Sheesha' Centre Raided, 19 Held

Sumaira FH Published December 12, 2022 | 02:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :Police have raided a 'Sheesha Centre' here in the jurisdiction of the Rawat police station and arrested 19 accused, informed police spokesman on Monday.

He said that on a tip-off, Rawat Police carried out an operation and arrested 19 accused identified as Sajid, Afaq, Tariq, Amjad, Khan Alam, Irfan, Owais, Toqeer and others.

The police team recovered 'Huqqas' and other smoking items from their possession.

Police have registered a case against them and started investigation.

The spokesman said that anti-smoking drive had been launched in the city to ensure implementation of anti-smoking law, 2002.

