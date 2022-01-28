UrduPoint.com

'Sheesha' Centre Raided, Four Held

Faizan Hashmi Published January 28, 2022 | 08:03 PM

'Sheesha' Centre raided, four held

The police on Friday raided a 'Sheesha Centre' in the jurisdiction of Rawat police station and arrested four accused besides recovering Sheesha flavors, huqqas and other items from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :The police on Friday raided a 'Sheesha Centre' in the jurisdiction of Rawat police station and arrested four accused besides recovering Sheesha flavors, huqqas and other items from their possession.

The police spokesman informed that on a tip-off, the police carried out an operation and arrested four accused identified as Muhammad Adnan, Yasir, Muhammad Rizwan and Samiullah.

The police team recovered 'Huqqas' and other smoking items from their possession.

The police registered separate cases against them and started investigation.

The spokesman informed that anti-smoking drive was launched in the city to ensure implementation of anti-smoking law, 2002.

Related Topics

Police Police Station From

Recent Stories

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar condemns landmi ..

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar condemns landmine blast in Sui

11 seconds ago
 Japanese ambassador calls on Dr. Fehmida

Japanese ambassador calls on Dr. Fehmida

12 seconds ago
 NATO Not Planning to Deploy Combat Troops in Ukrai ..

NATO Not Planning to Deploy Combat Troops in Ukraine - Stoltenberg

14 seconds ago
 Master Visual Art Degree show 2021 opens at NCA

Master Visual Art Degree show 2021 opens at NCA

2 minutes ago
 NATO Says West Should Pull Ukraine's Ear a Bit for ..

NATO Says West Should Pull Ukraine's Ear a Bit for Provocation - Reports

2 minutes ago
 ANF recovers 14kg ice

ANF recovers 14kg ice

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>