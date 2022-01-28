'Sheesha' Centre raided, four held

The police on Friday raided a 'Sheesha Centre' in the jurisdiction of Rawat police station and arrested four accused besides recovering Sheesha flavors, huqqas and other items from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :The police on Friday raided a 'Sheesha Centre' in the jurisdiction of Rawat police station and arrested four accused besides recovering Sheesha flavors, huqqas and other items from their possession.

The police spokesman informed that on a tip-off, the police carried out an operation and arrested four accused identified as Muhammad Adnan, Yasir, Muhammad Rizwan and Samiullah.

The police team recovered 'Huqqas' and other smoking items from their possession.

The police registered separate cases against them and started investigation.

The spokesman informed that anti-smoking drive was launched in the city to ensure implementation of anti-smoking law, 2002.