Sheesha centre raided in private housing society; four netted

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :City Police have raided illegal Sheesha center operating in a private housing society on Thursday and booked four persons besides seized Hukkas, its substances, flavored tobacco and coals.

A Police spokesman informed that following the information, Rawat Police carried out operation at a Sheesha center in local housing society and arrested four accused namely Awais Rafiq, Muhammad Sarmad, Ali Yousaf and Mustafa Awais.

Police team also recovered 10 Huqqas, 250 flavors and other smoking items from their possession.

The police have registered a case against all of them and started investigation.

It is to mention that Anti-smoking drive has been launched in the city to ensure the implementation of anti-smoking law, 2002.