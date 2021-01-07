UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sheesha Centre Raided In Private Housing Society; Four Netted

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 06:10 PM

Sheesha centre raided in private housing society; four netted

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :City Police have raided illegal Sheesha center operating in a private housing society on Thursday and booked four persons besides seized Hukkas, its substances, flavored tobacco and coals.

A Police spokesman informed that following the information, Rawat Police carried out operation at a Sheesha center in local housing society and arrested four accused namely Awais Rafiq, Muhammad Sarmad, Ali Yousaf and Mustafa Awais.

Police team also recovered 10 Huqqas, 250 flavors and other smoking items from their possession.

The police have registered a case against all of them and started investigation.

It is to mention that Anti-smoking drive has been launched in the city to ensure the implementation of anti-smoking law, 2002.

Related Topics

Police All From Housing

Recent Stories

PITB signs MoU with Punjab Information Commission ..

6 minutes ago

AED4.3 billion of real estate transactions in Duba ..

11 minutes ago

Armeena Khan believes Zoos seriously need to be do ..

12 minutes ago

CTD arrests seven terrorists from Sargodha

29 minutes ago

EAD Secretary-General participates in virtual envi ..

41 minutes ago

Biden Nominates Judge Merrick Garland for US Attor ..

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.