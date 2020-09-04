UrduPoint.com
Sheesha Centre Raided In Rawat; 15 Arrested

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 05:04 PM

Rawat police have raided at 'Sheesha Centre' in Rawat area and arrested 15 "Sheesha" smokers, a Police spokesman said on Friday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :Rawat police have raided at 'Sheesha Centre' in Rawat area and arrested 15 "Sheesha" smokers, a Police spokesman said on Friday.

Following the information, Rawat Police carried out an operation and arrested Usama, Zaheer, Umair, Anwar, Fahad, Farhan, Nosherwan, Afaq, Gul Muhammad, Hamza, Qamar, Wali Muhammad, Shah Nawaz, Amir and Usman.

Police team recovered seven 'Huqqas', 11 flavors and other items from their possession.

The police have registered a case against all of them and started investigation.

