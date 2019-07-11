Sheesha centre raided in Rawat area

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) : Police have raided at `Sheesha Centre' on Thursday in Rawat area and arrested 12 persons, police spokesman said.

Following the information, Rawat Police carried out operation and arrested Taimoor, Fasih, Hassan, Umer Shahzad, Abubakr, Abdul Salam, Syed Aun, Hamza, Nauman, Adil, Awais and Naeem Ahmed.

Police team recovered `Huqqas' and other smoking items, two Laptop from their possession.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and started investigation.

It is to mention that Anti-smoking drive has been launched in the city to ensure the implementation of anti-smoking law, 2002.