'Sheesha' Centre Raided, Six Held

Muhammad Irfan 39 seconds ago Tue 07th September 2021 | 05:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2021 ) :Police have raided a 'Sheesha Centre' here on Tuesday in the jurisdiction of the Airport Police Station and arrested six accused besides recovering several items from their possession.

The police spokesman informed that on a tip-off, Airport Police carried out an operation and arrested six accused.

The police team recovered 'Huqqas' and other smoking items from their possession.

Police have registered separate cases against them.

It is to be mentioned here that Anti-smoking drive has been launched in the city to ensure implementation of anti-smoking law, 2002.

