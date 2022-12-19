Sheesha centre raided, three held

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) :Police on Monday raided a Sheesha Centre in the limits of the Rata Amral area and arrested three accused besides recovering arms and weapons from their possession.

The police spokesman disclosed that on a tip-off, the Rata Amral police carried out an operation and arrested three accused identified as Faraz, Zakir and Aqib.

The police team recovered 'sheeshas' and other smoking items from their possession.

It is pertinent to mention here that anti-smoking drive has been launched in the city to ensure implementation of Anti-smoking Law, 2002.