'Sheesha' selling center seized, seven held

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :Police raided a 'Sheesha' selling center here on Wednesday in the jurisdiction of the Waris Khan Police Station and arrested seven accused besides recovering several items from their possession.

The police spokesman informed that on a tip-off, Waris Khan Police carried out an operation and arrested seven accused namely Abdullah, Riasat Jan, Saif Kamran, Hassan Khan, Ahsan Ali, Babar Ishaq and Malik Munir and recovered 'Huqqas' and other smoking items from their possession.

Police have registered separate cases against them and started investigation.

Superintendent of Police, Rawal Zia ud Din directed the police to continue raids and sent the lawbreakers behind the bars.