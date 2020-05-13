UrduPoint.com
Sheesha Smokers Arrested By Police

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 04:10 PM

Sheesha smokers arrested by police

The Darakhsan Police arrested 9 including 6 persons for smoking "Sheesha" and recovered 6 Sheesha (Huqqa), flavor and others from their possession on late Tuesday night, informed SP Clifton Imran Mirza on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :The Darakhsan Police arrested 9 including 6 persons for smoking "Sheesha" and recovered 6 Sheesha (Huqqa), flavor and others from their possession on late Tuesday night, informed SP Clifton Imran Mirza on Wednesday.

He said arrested were identified as Mudasir s/o Qaim, Abdullah s/o Javed, Anees s/o Wali Ullah, Mairaj s/o Dilawar, Daim s/o Zahid and Nadeem s/o Nisar Ahmed.

SP Imran Mirza said besides three violators of Section 144 were also arrested by Darakhsan Police. They were identified as Nadeem s/o Nisar Ahmed, Imran s/o M. Iqbal and Asghar s/o Ghulam Fareed.

More Stories From Pakistan

